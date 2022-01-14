The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

About The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.