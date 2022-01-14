The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Lifted by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 43.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,484. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

