The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OLB opened at $2.07 on Friday. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

In other The OLB Group news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

