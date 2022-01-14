The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 164,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,676. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96. The stock has a market cap of $387.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

