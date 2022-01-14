The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMG. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $164.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

