The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 317.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.73.

SHW traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.79. 28,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

