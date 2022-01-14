The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSE:SWZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,569. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.