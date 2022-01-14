The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:SWZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,569. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

