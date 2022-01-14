The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

