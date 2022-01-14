The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,980 ($26.88) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.38) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.96) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.51) to GBX 1,750 ($23.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,991.25 ($27.03).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,850 ($25.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,108 ($28.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,741.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,747.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -379.59.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

