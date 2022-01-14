THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,260.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THKLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get THK alerts:

THKLY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. THK has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.50 and a beta of 1.24.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.