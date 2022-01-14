Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Down 3.2%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.36 and last traded at $99.32. 2,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 824,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. Truist cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

