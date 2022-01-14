Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,172,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $506,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 5,831.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

