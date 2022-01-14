TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 12.9% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.01 million and $85,068.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

