TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,173.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $11,173.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

