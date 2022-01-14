Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.47.

TSE:TXG opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$19.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

