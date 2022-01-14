Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.47.
TSE:TXG opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$19.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.72.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.