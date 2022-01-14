Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.