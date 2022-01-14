Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.38 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1,348.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after buying an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $95.65. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.