Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.47 Million in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIIX stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

