Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,277 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $66,841,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $20,160,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 336.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 470,935 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

