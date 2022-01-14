Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,039 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.