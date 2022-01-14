Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 688 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.10.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $210.20 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.