Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.57 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.