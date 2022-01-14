TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings of ($2.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million.

NRDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

In related news, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

