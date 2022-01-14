Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,011. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

