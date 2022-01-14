Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,136 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,991% compared to the average daily volume of 150 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 99,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 296,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter.

