TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at ATB Capital

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE RNW opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.