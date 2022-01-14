TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

