TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 64.2% in December

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.85. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.