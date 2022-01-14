TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 64.2% in December

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.
About TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
