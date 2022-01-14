TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TANNL opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

