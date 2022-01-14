Tredje AP fonden Buys New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

Square stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. 129,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

