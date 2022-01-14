Tredje AP fonden Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 19,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

