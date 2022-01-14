Tredje AP fonden Invests $3.62 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.79. 3,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,121. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

