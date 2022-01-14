Tredje AP fonden Takes $3.53 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

