Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 23.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $56.34. 50,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,943. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

