Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.98.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

