TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 623 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.