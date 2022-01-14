TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 439 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

