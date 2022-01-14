TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,535. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.