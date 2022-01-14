trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 773,690 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Get trivago alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.