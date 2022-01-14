Trollcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $420.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 107.9% higher against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $510,322.19 and approximately $420.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,989.63 or 0.99876865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00088770 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00032343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00032744 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.21 or 0.00699786 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

