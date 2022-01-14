Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

COLD opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

