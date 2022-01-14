Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $2,534,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 927,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after buying an additional 132,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $95.38 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.