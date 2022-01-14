Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,267 shares of company stock worth $25,658,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.74.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

