Truist Financial Corp Sells 538 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,102,000 after acquiring an additional 133,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $397.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

