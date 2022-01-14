Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,399 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

