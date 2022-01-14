Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.