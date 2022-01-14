Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $687.44.

ORLY traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $681.71. 9,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $667.52 and its 200 day moving average is $627.42. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

