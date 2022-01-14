Truist Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $88.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 85,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

