Truist Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $111.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

