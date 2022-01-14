Truist Securities Comments on Genuine Parts’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Truist Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.72 per share for the year. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

